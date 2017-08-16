More departures from Trump business advisory councils - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

More departures from Trump business advisory councils

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The CEO of Campbell Soup is resigning from a White House jobs panel over comments about racism made by President Donald Trump.
    
Campbell CEO Denise Morrison said in a company release Wednesday, "Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville. I believe the President should have been - and still needs to be - unambiguous on that point."
    
Trump suggested in remarks Tuesday that the white supremacists and counter-protesters both blameworthy for violence that erupted this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
Morrison said the president's comments triggered her resignation from the manufacturing jobs panel.
    
Morrison is the seventh person to resign from two major advisory panels this week following Trump's comments.

  Police: Man chokes girlfriend and keys car

  Montana, US: clashes over Confederate monuments following Charlottesville

    Members of the American Indian Caucus are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument in Helena at Hill Park. Following the events in Charlottesville, VA Representative Shane Morigeau says it's past due that the Helena City Commission remove the statue, which was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group listed as Neo-Confederate by the Southern Poverty Law Center. 

  Two teens in hospital after fight at MontanaFair

  Police say man stabbed woman while accusing her of cutting off his mother's ear

  How to spot fake solar eclipse glasses

  Attorney General Fox Asks Congress to Amend Sex Trafficking Law

  University of Montana lecturers given 6-month layoff notices

  DEQ approves operational permit for Black Butte Copper Mine

