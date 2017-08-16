Trump disbands manufacturing council

Man chokes woman and keys car when he found out she was leaving him. On August 12th, Officer Olson of the Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance.
Members of the American Indian Caucus are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument in Helena at Hill Park. Following the events in Charlottesville, VA Representative Shane Morigeau says it's past due that the Helena City Commission remove the statue, which was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group listed as Neo-Confederate by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Two teenagers are in the hospital after a fight MontanaFair late Tuesday night.
A Great Falls man was arrested this morning after her stabbed a woman multiple times and chased her while screaming "You cut my mom's ear off."
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
The Montana Department of Justice sent out a press release stating that Attorney General Tim Fox joined 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to clarify that states, localities, and territories retain authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online.
The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.
The Department of Environmental Quality has deemed a mining permit "complete and compliant." This, after years of back and forth as Tintina Resources pushes for the Black Butte Copper Mine, located near the Smith River just outside of White Sulphur Springs. Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President for Tintina Resources, tells KFBB getting to this point with the DEQ has not only been a long process, it's been incredibly detailed. The department came back at the mini...
