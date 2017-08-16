Attorney General Fox Asks Congress to Amend Sex Trafficking Law - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Attorney General Fox Asks Congress to Amend Sex Trafficking Law

Helena, MT - Bi-partisan coalition, made up of 50 state and territorial attorneys general, urges Congress to amend the Communications Decency Act.

The Montana Department of Justice sent out a press release stating that Attorney General Tim Fox joined 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to clarify that states, localities, and territories retain authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online.

Fox said,“The Communications Decency Act was drafted back in 1996, when the Internet was in its infancy.  Its original purpose was to protect children from accessing indecent materials online, but courts have interpreted certain provisions of the Act to provide immunity from State prosecution to online classified ad sites, like Backpage.com, that promote and profit from human trafficking.” He added, “We need to be sure federal law provides local prosecutors the tools they need to fight back against those who use technology to promote sexual exploitation of children.”

According to the attorneys general, the CDA is being used as a shield by those who profit from prostitution and crimes against children because in some cases, courts have interpreted certain provisions of the CDA to provide immunity from state prosecution to online classified ad sites. 

In the letter written to Congress by the coalition, it reads, “Federal enforcement alone has proved insufficient to stem the growth in online promotion of child sex trafficking. Those on the front lines of the battle against the sexual exploitation of children – state and local law enforcement – must have clear authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of these and other horrible crimes.”

“It is both ironic and tragic that the CDA, which was intended to protect children from indecent material on the Internet, is now used as a shield by those who profit from prostitution and crimes against children,” the attorneys general wrote. 

Fifty states and territories have signed onto the letter according to the press release.

