New masters program for University of Providence

According to Payscale.com you could make almost $50,000 dollars a year if you be become a clinical mental health counselor and here in Great Falls the University of Providence has made that opportunity a little clearer.

Just this week the university announced a new 2 year masters in clinical mental health counseling program.

According to a press release, 78% of licensed mental health professionals serve residents in only 8 counties in Montana.

University president, Tony Aretz, said there is a critical shortage of licensed mental health counselors throughout the nation and their goal is to become a major regional player in helping to mitigate this shortage.