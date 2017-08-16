911 call center is the center of controversy

The 911 call center in Great Falls is the center of controversy.

The airport authority and the City of Great Falls are working on a resolution to decide which party owns the center itself and the property adjacent to it.

The issue specifically looks at road access but Greg Doyon, Great Falls City Manager, says it's an issue that needs to be explored further.

He said,"we want to make sure as we look at at transportation concerns on access to the 911 center and to that property that we have a clear understanding making sure the flow will be good and we have the proper security."

He said once the logistics are worked out it will be brought back to the commission.