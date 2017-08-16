Phoenix mayor says he hopes Trump delays rally

Man chokes woman and keys car when he found out she was leaving him. On August 12th, Officer Olson of the Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance.
Members of the American Indian Caucus are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument in Helena at Hill Park. Following the events in Charlottesville, VA Representative Shane Morigeau says it's past due that the Helena City Commission remove the statue, which was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group listed as Neo-Confederate by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Two teenagers are in the hospital after a fight MontanaFair late Tuesday night.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
A Great Falls man was arrested this morning after her stabbed a woman multiple times and chased her while screaming "You cut my mom's ear off."
Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep. "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...
The Montana Department of Justice sent out a press release stating that Attorney General Tim Fox joined 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to clarify that states, localities, and territories retain authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online.
The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.
