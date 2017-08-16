Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind:

"We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales."

Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.

"The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes in, "She had a nice little shelf back here she could sleep on."

But now, 15 years later, the two work together on the floor as if they've been doing it their whole lives... synchronized to the point where one doesn't even have to ask for help from the other.

"Jim's pretty creative. But if we're going to make a set of something he's the one to make it. I've never even tried making a set of anything," admits Terry.

Getting to this point wasn't always a guarantee; and other goods, like pipes, were always an option.

"We'd rather be known for something that's sitting on a shelf in a museum than a shelf in an evidence or police station," says Jim.

So for now, the Gundersens think they'll stick with what they do best.

"Pumpkin season pulls this shop out of debt every fall."

Pumpkins aren't all they do; there's about 200 special orders at any given time waiting for the couple to create.

"This is a great little town. Townsend was very welcoming when we showed up," says Terry.

And their goal of having their glass show up at a garage sale is finally met, with a customer bragging about one of the Gundersens' creations on sale for just two dollars.

"That's a good deal!" says Terry.

Meanwhile, the couple continues to create works of art for the community of Townsend...

"Glass does have a mind of it's own. And a whole project will take off in some direction you never even thought of. And you still end up with something kinda neat, usually," says Jim.

For more information on Goose Bay Handblown Glass, visit their website.