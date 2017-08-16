Northern Volleyball Getting Ready for Season Under New Coach

Rose Obunaga, MSU-Northern's new head volleyball coach, is getting to know her team fast. Obunaga says she arrived in Havre in mid July. Last season, Northern finished 6-16 overall, 5-7 in the Frontier Conference play and took 5th in the conference tournament last season. Yesterday, the 2017 Frontier Conference preseason coaches' poll was released. Skylights were in sixth place, a spot down from where they would finish last year. Coach Obunaga is expecting her team to climb higher, and she focuses solely on her team right now.

"The first thing is to have them play their game and focus on their side of the court before we can see the other teams and be able to adjust to them," said head coach Rose Obunaga.

"Sticking together and just playing together and not individuals on the court and just having fun and just pushing through the season," said sophomore setter Hailey Warren.

"I think this year since it's a very short time. we will focus on actually being the top three in the conference and if we can get to that, we can figure that out along the way," said Obunaga.

The Skylights will host their first home game on September 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. They will face Montana Western.