Helena Commission votes to remove Confederate monument

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
In Helena Wednesday, the City Commission listened to both sides of public opinion regarding the only Confederate monument in the Northwest. 

The fountain is over 100 years old; it first came to the City of Helena in 1916 as a gift from the Daughters of the Confederacy. And Wednesday, the City Commission voted to have it removed.

We spoke to Ron Alles, City Manager, and asked if he thought removing the fountain will help change the mood in today's society.

 
Alles responded, "Does it fix our culture? No. Does it fix our social issues? No. I think our nation, our state, and our community leaders need to stand up and bring people together and not tear them apart."


All four city commissioners agree that removing the fountain is in the best interest of public safety. Commissioner Dan Ellison says he doesn't want it to be a focal point for hate groups. 

"Taking action today seems to be the best option. I don't have much data, but I have a strong sense the community agrees." 

But that's not the case for everyone. Resident Richard Alberts says when the fountain came to Helena, it was a different time and it was meant a gesture of peace. 

"Presently, the fountain is being judged in light of the 2017 political climate, and in the actions of racist white supremacist groups, " he said.  

But after hearing from well over 20 people, the commission made their decision. There's no word yet on when the fountain will be replaced or what will replace it.

