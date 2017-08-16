Old Baldy Golf Course a Townsend Staple for Nearly 30 Years

For almost 30 years, Townsend's Old Baldy Golf Course has been a staple on the north end of Townsend.

"It's not that busy, we don't take tee times, it's inexpensive, and just a fun little nine hole course," said course superintendent Kory Bakkum.

That type of quiet, personal experience adds a level of charm to the course: One that draws people in from all over.

"We get a lot of Helena folks coming here because they're crowded," Bakkum said.

Even Marsha and Tom Stackert, who live in Naples, Florida make the trip to Old Baldy. They've been visiting the course each year for the past 17 years.

One of the reasons golfers come back to play is because of how well the course is maintained. That's where Kory and his groundskeepers come in.

"We're all teachers or retired teachers who have the summers off. They take pride in what they're doing," he said.

If teachers who maintain the course for the patrons doesn't give off a feeling of togetherness, the pay shed, which operates by an honor code, certainly does.

"They put their money in an envelope and leave it in the pay shed and they go play," Bakkum said. "Rarely do we have to check on anyone who hasn't paid."

It's that level of trust and sense of community that creates positive vibes not only on the course, but around Townsend.

"This is a course where the people in town feel they own, and when you own it, you take care of it," said Tom Stackert.