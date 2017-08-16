Join Christian groups from throughout the Great Falls community in celebration at the 12th annual Downpour Music Festival!

This year's festival will feature a variety of big names in Christian music, including Dust Alive, Tedashii, Brit Nicole, and more! Gates open at noon on Saturday, August 19th. The event is completely free and open to the public. It will take place at the Montana Expo Park. There will also be a car show happening at the same time!

In addition to the festival on Saturday, Sunday will feature "Church United," when Christians from throughout the community will come together in celebration at 11:00 A.M. at the Expo Park.

For more information on the weekend events or for a full schedule of performers, visit their website.