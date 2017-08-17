Carroll Men's Soccer Hosts Exhibition Match

Carroll College Fighting Saints men's soccer hosted the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns for an exhibition match today at Nelson Stadium.

The Saints took the lead early and held on through a scoreless second half for the 2-1 victory. Head coach Dave Mello said getting the win is most important.

"Good result. We're happy to start the season off with an exhibition win. It sets the tone for the rest of the season. We looked, at times, like one of the better teams in our league which we expect to be. But we also looked at times like a team with three days of practice so there are some things we're going to work on. But, all in all, we're happy with the result," said Saints head coach Dave Mello