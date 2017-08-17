Malmstrom Airmen And Other Agencies Train In Teton County - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Malmstrom Airmen And Other Agencies Train In Teton County

The day started off for Malmstrom airmen with a military exercise, the scenario? What if a military convoy carrying an asset was attacked, how would the military and local law enforcement deal with it?

“If something does happen, we don't want it to be the first time seeing our partners to come help us, we always want to be prepared and ready for the fight any day” says Lt. Jamal Washington.

Other agencies got involved with the exercise so on a bad day they are prepared. These agencies have been working to “Create a plan to coordinate services to help each other out, we are responsible for the safety not only the community but the country and the world” says Sheriff Keith Van Setten.

As always, after the scenario, each side will come back and debrief themselves on what they did well, and what could have done better.

“It helps us learn what we could improve on, it helps them learn what they could improve on, also helps us understand what the other side is capable of, and it makes me sleep better at night essentially” says Sheriff Van Setten.

The Air Force says exercises like these are also beneficial to the community by letting them know the military and local agencies are always prepared to protect them.

