Upcoming lane closure

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
The Montana Department of Transportation reminds motorists that the 10th Ave. South / Warden Eastbound Bridge will have a single lane closure on Monday, August 21st thru Friday, August 25th from 9:00am to 3:30pm. 

The lane closure is part of the normal bridge inspection process.  Motorists should watch for flaggers, inspection vehicles, reduced speed limits of 35 mph, and work crews on the bridge itself.  The lane closure will be for right/driving or upstream lane on the bridge.  There will also be flaggers and a work zone on River Road beneath the Bridge when the inspection vehicle is inspecting over the roadway.

Travelers are encouraged to adjust their travel time and schedules accordingly. Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is dedicated to expediting this project and apologizes for any inconvenience. 

Motorists are reminded to watch for work crews and equipment, as well as signs indicating reduced speed limits. Posted limits are enforced until signs indicate that the work zone has ended. Fines double in work zones.

