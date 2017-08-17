July ranks 2nd for heat globally, hottest recorded on land - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

July ranks 2nd for heat globally, hottest recorded on land

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Earth yet again sizzled with unprecedented heat last month.
    
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday Earth sweated to its second hottest month since record keeping began in 1880. At 61.89 degrees (16.63 Celsius), last month was behind July 2016's all-time record by .09 degrees.
    
But Earth's land temperatures in July were the hottest on record at 59.96 degrees (15.5 Celsius), passing July 2016's by one-seventh of a degree.
    
NOAA climate scientist Jake Crouch says land measurements are important because that's where we live.
    
NASA, which uses newer ocean measurements and includes estimates for the Arctic unlike NOAA, calculated that July 2017 was the all-time hottest month.
    
Crouch says this heat is from long-term man-made warming and is unusual because there is no El Nino spiking global temperatures.

