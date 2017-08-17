A grim subway reality: Corpses sometimes kept in break rooms - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

A grim subway reality: Corpses sometimes kept in break rooms

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system: When someone takes their life by jumping in front of a train, police need a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives.
    
Transit workers say that place sometimes is their break room or bathrooms. And naturally, they don't like it. Some say they have been traumatized by unexpectedly coming upon a stowed body.
    
Union officials say the subway isn't supposed to be a temporary morgue. The union has received about a dozen complaints in the past year.
    
Transit and police official don't deny workers sometimes encounter the body bags. But they deny suggestions that a rise in suicides in the subways has increased the odds of exposure.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

