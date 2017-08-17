Missouri lawmaker posts, deletes Trump assassination comment

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker says she posted and then deleted a comment on Facebook that said she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination.



Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal says she didn't mean what she posted Thursday, but was frustrated with the president's reaction to the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Chappelle-Nadal said she wrote the comment in response to a post that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Trump removed from office.



Chappelle-Nadal says she was reacting to concerns expressed by her constituents about Trump's response to a white supremacist rally in the Virginia college town.



Chappelle-Nadal has been outspoken in the past. She was active in protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.



Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

