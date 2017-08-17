Missouri lawmaker posts, deletes Trump assassination comment - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Missouri lawmaker posts, deletes Trump assassination comment

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker says she posted and then deleted a comment on Facebook that said she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination.
    
Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal says she didn't mean what she posted Thursday, but was frustrated with the president's reaction to the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Chappelle-Nadal said she wrote the comment in response to a post that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Trump removed from office.
    
Chappelle-Nadal says she was reacting to concerns expressed by her constituents about Trump's response to a white supremacist rally in the Virginia college town.
    
Chappelle-Nadal has been outspoken in the past. She was active in protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.
    
___
    
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:35:37 GMT

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...

  • Attorney General Fox Asks Congress to Amend Sex Trafficking Law

    Attorney General Fox Asks Congress to Amend Sex Trafficking Law

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-08-16 22:55:04 GMT

    The Montana Department of Justice sent out a press release stating that Attorney General Tim Fox joined 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to clarify that states, localities, and territories retain authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online. 

    The Montana Department of Justice sent out a press release stating that Attorney General Tim Fox joined 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to clarify that states, localities, and territories retain authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online. 

  • Montana, US: clashes over Confederate monuments following Charlottesville

    Montana, US: clashes over Confederate monuments following Charlottesville

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-08-16 00:51:00 GMT
    Credit: Google 2017Credit: Google 2017

    Members of the American Indian Caucus are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument in Helena at Hill Park. Following the events in Charlottesville, VA Representative Shane Morigeau says it's past due that the Helena City Commission remove the statue, which was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group listed as Neo-Confederate by the Southern Poverty Law Center. 

    Members of the American Indian Caucus are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument in Helena at Hill Park. Following the events in Charlottesville, VA Representative Shane Morigeau says it's past due that the Helena City Commission remove the statue, which was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group listed as Neo-Confederate by the Southern Poverty Law Center. 

  • University of Montana lecturers given 6-month layoff notices

    University of Montana lecturers given 6-month layoff notices

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-08-15 17:16:15 GMT

    The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.      

    The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.      