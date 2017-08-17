Broadwater High Football Hungry for Return to Playoffs

Broadwater High School football is looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since winning the 2014 Montana Class B state championship.

The Bulldogs narrowly missed the postseason in each of the past two years. Head coach Travis Rauh says they return five starters on each side of the ball. That includes plenty of offensive skill position talent and a veteran secondary on defense. His team is especially young in the trenches but he says the team just needs to be a little more consistent.

"I didn't know where our leadership was going to be coming into this fall and through this fall, to this point, our leadership has been outstanding. I'm very, very pleased with that and I think it gives us a chance to be successful heading into the season," said head coach Travis Rauh.

"Returning captain. It's kind of the same position as last year so just taking care of business and being a good role model for the younger kids," said senior wide receiver and linebacker Easton Hatfield.

"Sometimes just didn't finish drives when we could have and our communication on defense, I think, can help us a long ways this year," said junior quarterback and safety Tyson Racht.