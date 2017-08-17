Capturing the eclipse

The first total solar eclipse in 38 years is just days away! As you make your plans to view the event. There are a few things you need to keep in mind when it comes to filming or taking pictures.

We spoke to the senior photographer at NASA to find out if you should use a special solar filter for your phone and camera. He said wide panoramic photos are ok. However, if you zoom in on the sun you will need a solar filter. But that's not his biggest piece of advice.

" I would advise people to put your camera aside if your in totality and try to just enjoy the moment because it is once in a life time and there will be a million people getting pictures of the eclipse and they will be online and we will be photographing it and sharing our imagery so if you are in totality I would suggest to enjoy it as best you can," said Bill Ingalls, Senior Photographer NASA.

He goes on to add, most places may already be sold out of filters or extremely overpriced.

we looked online and found there are still several filters available.

So you can order them but they may not reach you in time for the eclipse on Monday.