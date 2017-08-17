Commission moves forward with plans for confederate fountain - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Commission moves forward with plans for confederate fountain

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
We follow up from Helena's City Commission decision to remove the Confederate Fountain in Hill Park.

Commissioner Andres Haladay said the water has been shut off to the fountain since Wednesday we have over 125 comments on the Facebook article we posted.
In Helena we talked to few people who came out of the meeting. 
It is safe to say the feelings were mixed.    
With so many comments, we hit the streets of Great Falls to find out first hand what the public's first reaction is when is come to this issue.    Most people from both sides did not want to go on camera however, we did manage to get a few to comment
"You got to live and let live and live for today and out future and get along, it's a representation of our history."

"With the way the world is today it's a little tough to have those kinds of monuments up with the hatefulness that is going on," said Tell Keaster.

"It's a little bit extreme maybe they don't have to be so reactive to it is seems a little reactive," said Vic Arabright.

But each person we spoke with all agreed it represents a piece of our shared past.
The fountain is over 100 years old. The commission decided to remove it in the interest of public safety.  
Even though the process has started there's no word how the fountain will be removed and if its possibly going to a museum.

