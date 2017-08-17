Arthritis programs offered to those who need help

One of the most popular programs that the Department of Public Health and Human Service have to offer is called the Montana Live, Life and Well.

It teaches folks with the disease how to deal with emotional issue that comes along with having it.

Melissa VanderVos, DPHHS arthritis educator, said "it is important that people with arthritis to continually move even though they are already in pain and they may think that will cause them to hurt more but in reality as long as they keep moving that'll help them keep their pain at bay."

She added the very last thing you want to do is not move at all.



It may feel like relief but what it does is slowly makes your joints worse than they already are.