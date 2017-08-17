Shelby Brings Experience into New Football Season

After going into the Class B State Tournament as the wildcard last year, Shelby made it all the way to the quarterfinals and the Coyotes are using the momentum from that tournament and bringing it straight into the new season.

With a team of eleven seniors and seven juniors - the Shelby Coyotes return for the 2017 season with something you can't teach: experience.

"These guys like to work hard and we like to work together. We've been playing together our whole lives pretty much so it's like a family," said senior quarterback Aaron White.

Shelby is using that family-like bond to mesh their new roster together their first week of practice. The squad says they know what they're capable of and the only step now is executing it during gametime.

"It starts up front and how well we can protect the quarterback and how well we can control the line of scrimmage, but with Aaron back there for his fourth year, we're able to do some things back there with him, and he's got a stable of receivers around him and some good running backs and some experience up front so we're hoping to be pretty explosive offensively and continue that pattern," said head coach Mike White.



Coach White adds the defense is the same story: the Coyotes have more versatility with their upperclassmen and they're ready to show what they can do from the first snap of the season all the way until the state tournament.

The Coyotes will host their first game of the season in a non-conference matchup against Big Fork on Friday, August 25th. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm.