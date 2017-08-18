Public Notification of Violent Sexual Offender

The Great Falls Police Department has sent out a notification for an updated address of a Violent Sexual Predator. His name is Sean Michael Slicker and he is a Tier 3 Sex Offender. Slicker is Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5'06" and 156 lbs. He was charged with one count of sexual assault back in 2009.

His updated address within the Great Falls City limits is 413 4th Avenue South.

For more information on offenders in your area, go to MONTANA SVOR SEARCH.