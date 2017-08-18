Montana's unemployment rate holds at 3.9 percent in July

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.9 percent in July.



Gov. Steve Bullock says more Montanans are at work, wages are increasing and manufacturing is growing.



The state has seen an increase of 5,200 jobs since July 2016.



The national unemployment rate was down by 0.1 percentage point to 4.3 percent in July.



North Dakota had the lowest unemployment rate in July at 2.2 percent, followed by Colorado at 2.4 percent.

