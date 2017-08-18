Hometown Proud: Quilting in Townsend

Townsend - Sewing is a pastime that some consider a lost art, but that's not the case in Townsend. In fact, for more than a dozen women, it's actually their way of giving back to the community they call home.

If you head down Broadway St. in Townsend, you'll find a small quilting supply store called Creative Closet, but every Wednesday, the store actually transforms into a social circle.

Machines are fired up and hands are hard at work. Welcome inside one of Townsend's quilting clubs.

"Whatever your needs are, at the drop of a hat, I'm sure any one of the women here would step up and help you," said Vicki Harvey, who quilts every Wednesday.

Some of these women are working on their own projects for family and friends, but others are working on quilts for people they will likely never meet.

"We piece this mostly with donated fabric and the finished quilts are donated to people who need a hug, people who had a house fire, a family member illness, a car wreck, children in difficult circumstances," said Jean Sautter, a quilter.

The women call these fabrics comfort quilts, and they say it's a tradition here in Townsend that's been around for many years.

"I don't know anyone who's received a quilt who didn't love it. So we just perpetuate that part of the skill," said Shirley Wilson, owner of Creative Closet.

However, their handiwork doesn't stop with comfort quilts. In fact, the women also make tote bags for cancer victims at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena.

"I just feel like we all have something to give, and we all need to give and we enjoy the craft and we enjoy each other," said Evelyn Alley, a quilter.

The women invite anyone to come out, learn how to stitch, sew and make a quilt..and maybe even make a new friend in the process.

The women meet every Wednesday from 10-5 p.m. and again they invite anyone to learn how to sew! however, If you're more interested in buying a quilt rather than making one, Creative Closet also sells them.