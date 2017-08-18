Montanacana Music Event Saturday in Townsend

Townsend - There's an 11 hour concert event coming up Saturday in Townsend. It's called "Montanacana Where Red Dirt Meets the Big Sky" and there will be musicians from Texas, South Carolina and of course local Montana artists will also be performing.

"It's going to be red dirt Americana music, a mix of everything old school, Texas country with the new age stuff. And we decided to just do a music festival in Townsend to see if it'd go," said Michael Harvey, event organizer.

The gates open up at noon on Saturday at the Townsend Fairgrounds. The first band starts performing at 12:30 p.m. There will also be beer, wine and food available. Tickets are $40 online and $50 at the gate. For more information, go here.