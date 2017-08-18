Hometown Proud: J.L. Wright's Trading Post in Townsend

Townsend - There are quite a few neat shops and businesses on Broadway St. In Townsend. One of them is filled with trinkets and quilting supplies.

One of those businesses is called J.L. Wright's Trading Post. It's a one woman operation that opened back in 1994. This shop is owned and run by Judy Wright, and she says she decided to open a quilting and gift store, because she saw a need for one in Townsend.

Now, more than 20 years later, Wright says she even goes to quilting markets to keep up on the latest trends. The trading post does not sell quilts--but wright says they offer everything beginners need--to stitch their own.

"if you need help, we will give you instructions, but I don't have classroom so it's kinda of personal one-on-one instructions if you need it," said Wright.

Besides quilting materials, Wright also sells party supplies for kids, gift cards, beads, jewelry and more.

