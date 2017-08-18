Marchers in North Carolina protest supremacists

The Great Falls Police Department has sent out a notification for an updated address of a Violent Sexual Predator. His name is Sean Michael Slicker and he is a Tier 3 Sex Offender.
We follow up from Helena's City Commission decision to remove the Confederate Fountain in Hill Park. Commissioner Andres Haladay said the water has been shut off to the fountain since yesterday we have over 125 comments on the Facebook article we posted.
It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system: When someone takes their life by jumping in front of a train, police need a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives.
Man chokes woman and keys car when he found out she was leaving him. On August 12th, Officer Olson of the Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep. "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...
The Montana Department of Justice sent out a press release stating that Attorney General Tim Fox joined 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to clarify that states, localities, and territories retain authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online.
Members of the American Indian Caucus are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument in Helena at Hill Park. Following the events in Charlottesville, VA Representative Shane Morigeau says it's past due that the Helena City Commission remove the statue, which was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group listed as Neo-Confederate by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
