DETAILS: Viewing the Solar Eclipse

All eyes will be on the sky this upcoming Monday for the solar eclipse. This is the first time in 99 years that a total eclipse will occur across the entire Continental US. And although Montana isn't in that path of totality to see the full eclipse, meteorologists at the National Weather Service are still keeping a close eye on Monday's conditions.

"So we're not looking for a completely overcast or dark and dreary day, that's not in the forecast at all. But we are looking for the possibility there could be some clouds out there that could obscure your eclipse viewing abilities, especially in the north central, Great Falls area," says meteorologist Paul Nutter.

For Great Falls, the eclipse will begin at 10:19 AM. We'll see the maximum eclipse at 11:35 AM, with things wrapping up by 12:57. At it's peak, the sun over Great Falls will be about 89 percent obscured.



In Helena, the eclipse begins at 10:17 AM, with maximum eclipse at 11:34. Residents in the Capital City will see the sun obscured by about 92 percent.



NWS has broken down the times and location for viewing the solar eclipse on their website, you can find a link to that here.