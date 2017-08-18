Solar Eclipse viewing party at Great Falls College MSU - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Solar Eclipse viewing party at Great Falls College MSU

Posted: Updated:

Join students and community members at Great Falls College MSU for a special viewing of the upcoming solar eclipse. 

The event will take place on Monday, August 21st. The eclipse will begin at 10:19 A.M. and will peak at 11:35 A.M. According to organizer Lew Card, Great Falls will see the sun about 89 percent obscured at the peak. 

The event is completely free and open to the public. Great Falls College MSU is located at 2100 16th Ave. S., 

In addition to viewing the eclipse surrounded by those similarly interested, folks have the opportunity to get free eclipse-safe viewing glasses. The glasses are distributed on a first come, first serve basis; there are about 500 glasses available. 

For more information, head over to Great Falls College MSU's website

