$50k grant awarded to Rocky Boy Schools

On Friday, Rocky Boy Schools received a $50,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana. The money will be used to kick start a youth gardening, summer nutrition and hiking program.

Blue Cross Blue Shield representatives traveled to Box Elder and surprised the school's teachers and staff with the award. Jesse Zentz is the manager of community relations for Blue Cross Blue Shield, and he says there's quite a rigorous application process involved to win..

Zentz says that Rocky Boy Schools' proposal was one of the best they've ever received because it hit on all five focuses of the grant including nutrition, physical activity, suicide prevention and more. He says grants like this can help communities achieve these goals.

"Especially Rocky Boy, it's a community with a lot of poverty, kids that live in low income households so this money can go a long way in a community like that," said Zentz.

Rocky Boy Schools was one of four groups that received this grant. On Monday, Blue Cross Blue Shield awarded two other grants to the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies organization and Mountain Pacific Quality Health in Helena.