No sign of invasive mussels in Tiber Reservoir

There is no sign of invasive mussels in the Tiber Reservoir. That's the latest news from fish wildlife and parks after their most recent dive to inspect the area.

This means the inspection station is working, and they found the invasive mussels early enough to get rid of them. During a visit today by Governor Bullock, FWP got to show off the equipment used to inspect all water crafts.They say out of all the boats checked up until now, only 14 boats showed signs of possible contamination. However, they say there are still risks because check points are not on every road and aren't open 24 hours a day. They say they hope people will remember to clean, drain, and dry any water craft they have.

"It's important that we're all as boaters and recreationalists real vigilant on this because the last thing we want to do is lose our water ways to these invasive species," said Governor Bullock.

