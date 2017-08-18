New water treatment plant means clean water and jobs

Friday marked a historic day for the Chippewa Cree Tribe and the residents of North Central Montana. The project took 16 years to get the funding under way to begin. Which means residents are one step closer to ending the struggle of having clean water.

The ceremony opened with a prayer by tribal elder Ken Gopher who said they are happy to share the water because they are part of a bigger community.

This new plant will pipe clean water to over 30,000 people in an area nine times the size of the state of Rhode Island.

"The largest economic boost that Central Montana can see we're looking at 250 million -280 million dollar worth of infrastructure being constructed in not only the water treatment plant but there's still 35 miles of pipeline that goes to Box Elder, another 10 miles to Haver and than we have to build from here to Shelby," said Dustin White, Director of Tribal Water Resources.

White said as long as funding remains steady the project should be done in about three years.

Both Senator Jon Tester and Governor Steve Bullock said it is everyone's right to have access to clean drinking water and agree when Montanans work together everyone thrives.