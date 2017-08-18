Highwood/Geraldine Looks Towards Successful Football Season

Highwood/Geraldine has been a powerhouse in Class C "6-Man" football over the years. The Rivals are looking to keep it that way this season.

After making it to the quarterfinals in playoffs last year, the Rivals say this year is only expected to be better. They return the majority of their starters - and they say fans can expect a season of success.

"I think we're going to be pretty versatile and I think we've got a lot of depth," said head coach Rodney Tweet. "We can do a lot of different things. I think we're going to have quite a bit of competition for playing time. Hopefully during the course of the year we improve just because of the fact that we will have competition going on every day."

"We're gonna be good. We've got a lot of kids returning," said senior running back Erik Nielsen. "We're expected to go to the finals. That's what's expected of us. We look good, that's what I can tell you right now."