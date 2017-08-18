John Adam Halverson back in court

A Vaughn man accused of sexual intercourse without consent is back in court this time looking to change his plea.

Friday morning in front of Judge Greg unconscious, John Adam Halverson's attorney along with the prosecution agreed to a lesser charge of misdemeanor sexual assault, due to lack of communication with the victim.

Judge Pinksi rejected the plea and Halverson remains out on bail on the one felony charge.

In court he said he cannot remember what happened that night, due to alcohol being involved.

However original court documents said he admitted to performing oral sex on an unconscious male.

Pinksi advised both parties to "go back to the drawing board until they figure this out."

No new court date has been set.