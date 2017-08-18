Fairfield Holding Themselves to High Standards Despite Major Departures

After the Fairfield Eagles football team graduated a great senior class that included All-State players Cantor Coverdell and Chandler Allen, the team will need to look to some other guys to continue its winning tradition.

"Kids who are filling (Coverdell and Allen's) spots are excited," said junior quarterback Ryder Meyer. "They want to step up to the challenge and we are all helping them by keeping each other up. If someone makes a mistake we're not getting down on them and everyone is just coming together and helping one another."

A couple players expected to have a big impact for the Eagles this season are junior receiver and defensive back Dawson Allen, and junior quarterback and defensive back Ryder Meyer. Although head coach Les Meyer has not said who the starting quarterback will be week one, whoever takes snaps under center will have big shoes to fill following the graduation of Luke Batson.

"We're not going to be complicated," Les Meyer said. "Our base plays and our base defense has to be good before we begin implementing anything else."

The Eagles have only lost one game in the previous two seasons combined. Coach Meyer attributes that winning culture to the high standard everyone in Fairfield is held to, but he also says those seasons are in the past.

"I don't think it's fair to compare this year's team to last year's team, we're just going to work to be the best we can be," Meyer added.

The Eagles are on the road to start their season September 1st against Deer Lodge.