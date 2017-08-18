Credit Unions in Montana come together for needy children

The Giant Springs Chapter of Credit Unions in Montana are joining forces to help children in need here in Great Falls.

They are holding what they call the "Garage Sale for Good."

This is the first time anything like this has been done and Becky Timmons ,VP of Marketing for Montana Federal Credit Union, said this is away for them to give back to an organization who has been serving displaced children for over 50 years.

They will have everything from shoes, toys and even sporting gear

All proceeds will go to the Great Falls Children Receiving Home.

Things kick off Saturday morning at 8am until noon at the 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union.

That address is 401 Smelter Ave NE in Great Falls.