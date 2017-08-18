CMR Defense Shines in Scrimmage

The CMR defense wowed the crowds on Friday with a scrimmage full of sacks and interceptions.

Coach Gary Lowry says the running attack is what will bring the Rustlers success this season - and he adds the squad is already ahead of where they were last year.

The team hopes the fast pace of practice will bring them to more wins this season.

"Last season didn't go too great, so everyone's just trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild as a whole team," said senior cornerback Damien Nelson. "I think we're on our way to having a great season. What we showed today, I think we have a good chance of being one of the best teams in the state."

"The work level's there, I just think we have some things to work on," added head football coach Gary Lowry. "The kids know that, it's early. We're going to watch some film on it and see what it looks like on film. I thought the kids enthusiasm and tempo was good tonight."