Bison First Team Offense Shines; Defense Proves Stout Against Run

A number of Class AA football teams scrimmaged Friday night, and that included the Great Falls High Bison.

The team's first team offense moved up and down the field with some good connections from Kevin Boes to Blake Thelen.

Head Coach Mark Samson said there were some penalties on both sides of the ball which he expected as it was the first time the team has had refs on the field to this point.

The defense also stepped up especially against the second team offense.

Senior linebacker and captain Travis Tomei orchestrated the defense to get them in the right spots, and that paid off with a number of sacks and tackles for loss.

"(The scrimmage) is just kind of a dress rehearsal," Samson said. "We've only had a week of practice but there are some things that I think we can add over the course of next week that will make us better. I expect great things from this team, and next Friday at seven we'll see if it's worth it."

The Bison travel to Helena to play Capital High School in their season opener.