Helena Offense Explosive in Scrimmage

Helena High School football was the late game at Vigilante Stadium with their Friday night scrimmage in the capital city.

The Capital High Bruins held their scrimmage earlier that evening. Bengals head coach Tony Arnston said he liked the tempo and the fact that nobody got hurt. The offense showed some explosiveness with senior quarterback and Montana State verbal commit Kaleb Winterburn spreading the ball around to weapons like senior running back Kyle Tabbert. The defense struggled a bit but Coach Arnston says effort is most important with guys still fighting for positions.

"It's more about getting kids out and letting them play football and then we get to just watch them on film playing and see how they fly around and what the effort level is like. I don't have any real big concerns. Obviously, we've got to go evaluate some positions. That's going to be the biggest thing and I think that's going to be probably a two or three, maybe a four-week process for us this year which is very unusual," said Tony Arnston.

The Bengals open the regular season on the road Friday, August 25th against the Great Falls C.M.R Rustlers.