Capital Scrimmage Shows Balanced Team

Capital High School football was first to take the Vigilante Stadium field to scrimmage on Friday in Helena.

The Bruins return several starters on the offensive line and they demonstrated some depth behind senior running back Seth Schneider on the ground. Senior quarterback Matt McGinley made some plays that showed his capability as a dual-threat. The defense applied pressure to anyone who stepped behind center. That did not make it easy for the offensive units to sustain drives. Head coach Kyle Mihelish said the team is really looking forward to next week but it felt good to at least scrimmage.

"You know, offensively I thought we ran the ball well. Matt had a couple good shots down-field. The consistency, I want to see the offense become a little bit more consistent. Defensively, I liked our communication. We were alignment, assignment, responsibility and I thought that worked out pretty well for us," said Kyle Mihelish.

The Bruins open the regular season next Friday, August 25th at home against the Great Falls Bison.