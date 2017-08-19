Carroll Women's Soccer Developing Young Squad For Three-Peat Attempt

Carroll College women’s soccer graduated eight starters from last year's team that repeated as Cascade Conference champions.

The Fighting Saints hosted Gillette College for a scrimmage at Nelson Stadium on Saturday and controlled the game throughout. They put three goals in the net and narrowly missed scoring a few more while holding the Pronghorns scoreless. Head coach David Thorvilson said 25 different Saints played scrimmage minutes and that’s important for developing this young squad that wants to play faster offensively and complement that with solid defense.

“It’s hard to coach excitement and that’s what you get from young kids. They’ve never played a college game and now they get to see the pace of it, they get to see the physicality of it, and they just want to go out and have fun and prove themselves,” said head coach David Thorvilson.

“We’ve only been practicing for a week so it’s crazy to see everything fall into place in only five days as a matter of time and it’s awesome to see,” said junior forward Payton Netz.

“This is our first chance to kind of show what we are as a team and so that was really awesome to get that chance to move forward as a team and begin that chemistry that’s going to carry us through the rest of the season,” said junior goalkeeper Devan Murfitt.

The Saints scrimmage Sheridan College tomorrow. Carroll opens the regular season September 3rd against Hastings College (Neb.) in Caldwell, Idaho. and their home opener is September 14th against MSU Billings.