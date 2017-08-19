200 volunteers came out to build KaBoom playground

Over 200 volunteers came out Saturday to help build the KaBoom playground at the West Bank Park.

This park ground will bring the children of Great Falls one step closer to having a play-filled childhood they deserve.

Bryan McNamara,KaBoon Pproject manager said, "play is so crucial to the physical,mental,social and emotion development of our kids of all ages so for them to have a brand new place here in west bank park for the first time is really exciting."

The build was expected to be a 6 hours build but crews worked vigorously getting the job done in only 5 hours.

The park is open for viewing right now but kids will have to wait until Tuesday before they can hit the slides.

