Belt Football Sets Lofty Goals Despite Graduating Impact Seniors

The Belt Huskies have reloaded this year in hopes of making a deep playoff run once again.

Belt returns playmaker Keagan Stroop and has Trey Heitzman back for his senior year to help with depth.

Head coach Jeff Graham said his team is deep this year and filled with athletes, but in order to find success this year, the huskies will have to fill the void left by graduating seniors Jaren Maki, Harry Green, Jess Bodner, and Taylor Olson.

"We're going to have to do it by committee I think and mix some kids around," Graham said. "We're going to have to change some defenses up and be creative."

The Huskies, led by Graham in his 11th year, are still focused on making the playoffs.

Senior lineman Nolan Myrstol thinks that goal is doable because of the bond the current team already has.

"We're already very tight knit together but there's still a few silly things we mess up,"he said. "Through further practice and more discipline we will get back to where we were last year (record wise)."

The Huskies start their season on the road against Cascade.