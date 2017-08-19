Carroll Football Looks Balanced in Scrimmage

Carroll College football played their fall scrimmage at Nelson Stadium on Saturday.

The different offensive and defensive units made their fair share of plays and overall the team looked balanced. Saints head coach Mike Van Diest said consistency still needs to improve on both sides of the ball.

"There's a lot of good things. Like I told the team, we've been working on Tech for the last three days, today it was all about Carroll College and our schemes against each other, and when we come back Monday it's all Tech and we've got to now pair things down to see the players that are going to play on the 31st," said head coach Mike Van Diest.

"You have to play these scrimmages like it's an actual game. A lot of guys are fighting for positions. I know that. But this is also preparing for a game against Montana Tech," said senior defensive end Alec Basterrechea.

"It's just good for us doing our assignments and getting our assignments and executing. Our defense did a great job today and they're always working us each practice. We're just out here getting better," said senior quarterback Tanner Gustavsen.