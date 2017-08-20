Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Chief Passed Away

Early this morning, the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department announced their Fire Chief Tom Martin passed away.

They posted this message on their Facebook page:

It is with a heavy heart that we post this tonight. A man that has led our department for many years as our Fire Chief, our mentor, and our brother has passed away. His passing is a shock to all of us on this department.

Fire Chief Tom Martin put his heart and soul into Black Eagle Fire. We will continue to carry on Tom's dream of a new station and will get back on the truck, because that is what he would have wanted.

Rest easy Chief Martin, your shift is over. We will take it from here.

We reached out to Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department and have received no response.

We will continue to update you with more information as it comes in.