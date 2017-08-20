Fire Rescue/Police Department Face Off in "Guns and Hoses" Softball Game

Saturday marked the annual "Guns and Hoses" event - where firefighters and police officers dress down and take their rivalry to the softball field.

The firefighters ultimately won 8-2- but the game is about so much more than a victory. Both departments use money raised from the night to go to their charity funds.

The police and firemen add that playing a sport they love in the community they serve allows them to come together to unwind and work hand in hand.

"This really gets the police department and the fire department here on good terms," said firefighter Steven Tucker. "We both have stressful jobs so this is a way for us to get out here and get to know each other and just have fun."

"It's a good chance to get together and share a common interest," added policeman Kevin Kelsey. "The times we get together out on the street it's usually pretty tense and high stress, so it's a good chance to get out and show the community that we're human. We can have fun too and keep the rivalry going."