Eclipse Viewing Party at Great Falls College MSU

Great Falls College MSU is hosting an eclipse viewing party tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and invites all members of the community to attend.

The college will provide 500 certified eclipse viewing glasses to its students, faculty, and members of the community on a first come first serve basis. They are very excited to host an event like this.

“We are really excited to be able to invite the community up to Great Falls College MSU, to come out and experience something that really is pretty darn rare. It is something that most people won’t experience again” says Lewis Card .

For those who do not have glasses, they will also be live streaming the eclipse from NASA, in the Weaver Library on campus. The college says to use their main parking lot and the viewing itself we be on the north east side of campus where the sky is leas obstructed. They also recommend bringing any chairs or blankets so you do not have to stand during the full two hour viewing event.