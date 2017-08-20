Eclipse Viewing Party at Great Falls College MSU - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Eclipse Viewing Party at Great Falls College MSU

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls College MSU is hosting an eclipse viewing party tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and invites all members of the community to attend.

The college will provide 500 certified eclipse viewing glasses to its students, faculty, and members of the community on a first come first serve basis. They are very excited to host an event like this.

“We are really excited to be able to invite the community up to Great Falls College MSU, to come out and experience something that really is pretty darn rare. It is something that most people won’t experience again” says Lewis Card .

For those who do not have glasses, they will also be live streaming the eclipse from NASA, in the Weaver Library on campus. The college says to use their main parking lot and the viewing itself we be on the north east side of campus where the sky is leas obstructed. They also recommend bringing any chairs or blankets so you do not have to stand during the full two hour viewing event.

  • Most Popular

  • One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:18:15 GMT

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

  • Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:35:37 GMT

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...

  • Attorney General Fox Asks Congress to Amend Sex Trafficking Law

    Attorney General Fox Asks Congress to Amend Sex Trafficking Law

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-08-16 22:55:04 GMT

    The Montana Department of Justice sent out a press release stating that Attorney General Tim Fox joined 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to clarify that states, localities, and territories retain authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online. 

    The Montana Department of Justice sent out a press release stating that Attorney General Tim Fox joined 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to clarify that states, localities, and territories retain authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online. 

  • Montana, US: clashes over Confederate monuments following Charlottesville

    Montana, US: clashes over Confederate monuments following Charlottesville

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-08-16 00:51:00 GMT
    Credit: Google 2017Credit: Google 2017

    Members of the American Indian Caucus are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument in Helena at Hill Park. Following the events in Charlottesville, VA Representative Shane Morigeau says it's past due that the Helena City Commission remove the statue, which was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group listed as Neo-Confederate by the Southern Poverty Law Center. 

    Members of the American Indian Caucus are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument in Helena at Hill Park. Following the events in Charlottesville, VA Representative Shane Morigeau says it's past due that the Helena City Commission remove the statue, which was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group listed as Neo-Confederate by the Southern Poverty Law Center. 