Pet of the Week: Thor

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Thor as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. 

Thor is a six-year-old cat with a pretty laid back personality, and he's a very smart cat, too.

"He knows some commands like 'come here Thor,'" said Erin Doran, Marketing Director. 

He came from a shelter in Shelby back in March, and since then, people here at the MAAC have gotten to know Thor pretty well.

"He gets along with other cats and he's a little bit shy so he might not be that playful, but he's still a great cat," said Doran.

Now, Thor is just waiting for you to come visit him and see if he's the perfect fit for your family.

If you're interested in adopting Thor, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here. 

