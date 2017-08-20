Cut Bank Enters New Season with Chip on Their Shoulder

Losing by a field goal in overtime during your team's state playoff run would be any athlete's worst nightmare.

For Cut Bank football, this was their reality last season when Whitehall crushed their state title dreams after the first round of the the state tournament.

Coach Peter Hamilton says the comes into the 2017 season with a chip on their shoulder and they're ready to prove themselves and bring Cut Bank back to the state bracket.



"It was a tough loss for us and our kids are a little anxious to get back at it just because of the way we lost," said head football coach Peter Hamilton. "There's probably some if's, and's, but's, and should's, but we're a little bit hungrier this year to get back to playoffs again and try to get another run."

"We just have a lot of energy, we're a lot faster," added senior linebacker Ty Fugle. "We don't have a lot of big guys, so we're all just fast. We fly around now."